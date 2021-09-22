Jake Arrieta Designated for Assignment By Padres

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports the San Diego Padres have designated starting pitcher Jake Arrieta for assignment, effectively ending his tenure with the team.

Arrieta made his final start Sunday, an 8-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, leaving the game because of an adductor strain in the first inning.

Making four starts with San Diego this year, Arrieta posted an 0-3 record, throwing 12.1 innings, with a 10.95 ERA, 15% K rate and a 1.86 WHIP. He returned to the Chicago Cubs to start the season and has a 5-14 record in 24 starts, with a 7.39 ERA, 17% K rate and 1.77 WHIP, pitching 98.2 innings.

The Padres look to make a final push toward the postseason and are currently four games out of the second spot in the National League Wild Card Race. San Diego opens their series against their National League West rival San Francisco Giants Tuesday, facing Kevin Gausman, who makes his 31st start of the season. Posting a 14-6 record, Gausman has a 2.78 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.04 WHIP.

The Padres are a -110 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.