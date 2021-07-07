Jake Arrieta Lands on Injured List

Arrieta went 1.2 innings in Tuesday’s 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, his former team, throwing 55 pitches, giving up seven runs on six hits and striking out four batters. The 12-year veteran is in his second stint with the Cubs posting a 5-9 record in 17 starts with a 6.30 ERA, 19% K rate and a 1.64 WHIP. He has not pitched more than five innings since May 14, totaling 10 starts.
The Cubs have lost 11 straight games dating back to Jun. 25. They face a tough matchup against Zack Wheeler. The Phillies ace will make his 18th start of the season, with a 6-4 record, 2.05 ERA and a 31.1% K rate. Among qualified starters, Wheeler is fourth in ERA, ninth in K rate and eighth in WHIP.
Chicago is a +120 home Moneyline underdog against the Phillies on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-run total.
