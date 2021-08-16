Jake Arrieta Signing With Padres

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1427305115220942848

Arrieta was released by the Cubs last Thursday, but it didn’t take him long to find a new home. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported that Arrieta was close to a deal with the Padres, and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the deal is now finalized.

It’s an interesting move for the Padres, who are fighting to hold on to the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Arrieta was once considered one of the best pitchers in the game, but those days are long gone. He has struggled to a dreadful 6.88 ERA and 6.12 FIP this season, so it’s hard to see him having an impact with his new team. That said, they are currently dealing with some injuries at pitcher, with Yu Darvish, Dinelson Lamet, and Chris Paddack all on the 10-day IL. It’s possible that Arrieta could be a stop-gap option for them, albeit not a very good one.

The Padres are 67-53, which puts them 6.0 games behind the Dodgers and 10.0 games behind the Giants in the NL West standings. It will be tough to catch either team, so they’ll need to hold off the hard-charging Reds for the final Wild Card spot. They did get Fernando Tatis Jr. back in their last game, which is a massive development. He homered twice in his return and is listed at -280 to win the NL MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook.