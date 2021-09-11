Jake Cronenworth of the Padres has a broken finger

Jake Cronenworth of the Padres has a fractured finger, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. A pitch hit Cronenworth on Friday by Julio Urias of the Dodgers. Cronenworth has a small fracture in his left ring finger, but the Padres have yet to announce how long Cronenworth may be out of the lineup. The Padres are waiting for the swelling and inflammation to come out of the finger before making a more definitive diagnosis.

Cronenworth is a handy player as it seems he can play just about any position, and a strong bat comes along with him. On the season, Cronenworth is batting .270, has a .814 OPS, 20 HRs, 63 RBI, 89 runs in 577 at-bats over 136 games.

The Padres’ hope for a divisional title has long past disappeared, but they are in a dogfight to make the playoffs as a wildcard as they are in a virtual tie with the Reds for the final wildcard spot, and the Cardinals are only three games behind. Life won’t be easy Saturday as the Padres, and Chris Paddack take on the Dodgers and Walker Buehler on Saturday. The Padres are -120 (+1.5) on the run line, +194 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.