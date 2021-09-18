Jake Cronenworth will be back in the starting lineup Saturday for the Padres
September 18George KurtzSportsGrid
Jake Cronenworth will return to the Padres starting lineup on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Cronenworth returned as a pinch-hitter Friday after missing six straight games due to a finger injury. That injury was due to being hit by a pitch on Sept 10 versus the Dodgers. Cronenworth had two at-bats Friday, and while he didn’t record a hit, he did have an RBI thanks to a sacrifice fly. However, those two at-bats were enough to prove to the team that he was ready to return to the lineup.
The Padres are battling for their playoff lives as they are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals, the team they are playing this weekend for the last playoff spot in the National League. The Cardinals defeated the Padres on Friday, and a sweep of this series would almost certainly end any playoff aspirations the Padres may have. The Padres will be starting Yu Darvish in this contest while he goes up against Adam Wainwright. The Padres are -210 (+1.5) on the run line, +102 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
