Jake Evans Replaces Joel Armia for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

Joel Armia entered COVID-19 protocols yesterday, leaving his participation in the Stanley Cup Finals in doubt. However, Armia has since been cleared to rejoin the Canadiens and traveled on a private jet to Tampa Bay in an attempt to play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Preparations had already been made, and Jake Evans assumed the open spot on Monreal’s fourth line. Evans has been absent from the Habs’ lineup since taking a controversial hit from Mark Scheifele in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

https://twitter.com/EricEngels/status/1409663765902069769

Evans was one of the Habs’ best players before going down with a concussion. The second-year player had the third-best Corsi rating at five-on-five and eighth-best expected goals-for percentage in the four games he played this postseason. Armia could draw back into the lineup for Game 2 if Evans falters with Corey Perry and Eric Staal.

