Jake Fraley Out of the Starting Lineup on Saturday Night

The AL wild card race is intensifying. The Tampa Bay Rays did the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays a favor by dominating the New York Yankees 12-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Jays took care of business against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox lead the Washington Nationals late, and the Mariners will take on the Los Angeles Angels in a must-win without Jake Fraley.

The left-handed batting Fraley has appeared in 76 games for the Mariners this season, accumulating 1.2 offensive wins above replacement. Instead, the M’s have inserted Dylan Moore into the lineup against southpaw Jonathan Diaw.

Moore has been less reliable offensively for the Mariners, with -0.2 offensive wins above replacement and a .608 on-base plus slugging percentage. Moore’s limited offensive upside is reflected in his $2,100 salary on the evening slate at FanDuel. Unless Moore surprises, look for the Mariners to swap in Fraley when the opportunity presents itself.

The betting market likes the Mariners’ chances tonight to remain in the AL wild card race. Seattle is currently priced as -188 favorites, with the total listed at 8.