Jake Fraley Placed on IL

Mariners OF Jake Fraley is headed to the 10-day IL. OF Dillon Thomas is back from Triple-A Tacoma. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) July 18, 2021

Fraley was scratched from the Mariners’ lineup on Friday due to an illness, and he was also out of the lineup on Saturday. Now, he has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, which means he will be forced to go on the COVID-IL. Fraley has been fantastic in his first 40 games with the Mariners this season, posting a 143 wRC+.

Jake Bauers has started in place of Fraley recently, and he will be in the lineup once again for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Angles. He will draw the start left field, while Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic will start in the other outfield spots.

The Mariners have been surprisingly competitive in 2021. They’ve posted a 49-44 record, which has them on pace to crush their preseason win total over/under on FanDuel Sportsbook. Unfortunately, they’re still well behind the Astros in the AL West, so a postseason berth seems unlikely. They’re facing left-hander Patrick Sandoval on Sunday, and they’re listed as +115 underdogs.