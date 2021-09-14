Jake Odorizzi lands on 10-day IL

Mark Berman reports the Houston Astros have placed starting pitch Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL due to a foot injury.

The Astros announced they have reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the IL today…he takes the roster spot of RHP Jake Odorizzi, who was placed on the 10-day IL with right foot soreness. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 14, 2021

Odorizzi left his start Monday after pitching 1.1 innings, suffering the injury after covering first base. In his first season with the Astros, Odorizzi has made 21 starts, posting a 6-7 record with a 21% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP. He recorded a no-decision in his last start, a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners, throwing 66 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three batters.

Odorizzi’s next scheduled start–Sunday’s series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks will likely be picked up by Cristian Javier.

The Astros look to build upon Monday’s 15-1 win facing Jordan Lyles, who makes his 27th start of the season. With an 8-11 record, Lyles has a 5.43 ERA, 18%K rate and a 1.44 WHIP.

Houston, currently leading the American League West with an 84-59 record, is a -210 road Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.