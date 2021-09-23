Jake Odorizzi Returns from IL, Starting Sunday

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi will start Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, returning from the injured list.

The Astros will start Zack Greinke, Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi in Oakland. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 23, 2021

Odorizzi has missed playing time after sustaining a foot injury making a play at first base. He last pitched in a 15-1 win over the Texas Rangers, leaving the game after throwing 32 pitches in 1.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out one batter.

In his first season with the Astros, Odorizzi has a 6-7 record, making 22 starts and pitching 96 innings, with a 4.22 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP.

The Astros, currently first in the American League West with a 91-61 record, are one of the more productive teams in the majors, ranking first in batting average (.270) and OBP (.341), along with the lowest strikeout rate at 19%.

Houston closes a series finale with the Los Angeles Angels Thursday, facing Alex Cobb, who makes his 17th start of the year. Cobb has an 8-3 record, with a 3.59 ERA and a 25% K rate.

In a matchup with an eight-run total, the Astros are a -162 road Moneyline favorite against the Angels on FanDuel Sportsbook.