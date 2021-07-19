Jake Rogers Scratched Monday Night

Monday night was supposed to be a night for Eric Haase to focus on hitting, but he has been called into action behind the Detroit Tigers’ plate as Jake Rogers has been scratched with right arm soreness. The switch set of a chain reaction, moving Jeimer Candelario to the designated hitter spot with Isaac Paredes taking over at third base.

Haase has been the more effective offensive option for the Tigers this season, out-pacing Rogers in every offensive metric except for triples. The Tigers didn’t move Haase out of the six-spot in the batting order and will need him to snap out of a five-game funk in which he has totaled 18.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points. Haase has a $2,900 salary on the main slate at FanDuel on Monday night.

The Tigers swept the Twins out of Detroit over the weekend and will look to carry that momentum into their matchup with the Texas Rangers tonight. The line is set at a pick’em, with the total set at 9.