Jake Virtanen Placed on Unconditional Waivers by Canucks
July 25Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Jake Virtanen’s time with the Vancouver Canucks is coming to an end. The young forward failed to live up to expectations in Vancouver and has placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout on Sunday.
Virtanen accumulated 100 points in 317 games with the Canucks, setting a career-high with 18 goals and 36 points in the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 NHL season. The former sixth-overall selection failed to post a relative Corsi rating above 50.0% in any of his last five seasons and posted an expected goals-for percentage below 50.0% at five-on-five every year. He recorded only five goals in 38 games this season after being placed on leave following sexual assault allegations partway through the season.
The Canucks have had a busy start to the offseason, fleecing the Arizona Coyotes for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Connor Garland in exchange for Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle, and Antoine Roussel. Garland is a pending restricted free agent, with the Canucks also needing to resign Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, but they’ve got plenty of cap space to work with. Once bought out, Virtanen’s departure will create more wiggle room for the Canucks.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Canucks price +7000 longshots to win the Stanley Cup next season.
