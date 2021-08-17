Jamal Adams Is NFL’s Highest-Paid Safety

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a four-year extension valued at $70 million with $38 million guaranteed. Adams has been vocal about his belief that he’s the best safety in the league, and now he’ll be paid like one.

The #Seahawks have agreed to terms on a large extension for star S Jamal Adams, a 4-year, $70M deal that makes him the league’s highest paid safety, I’m told. He gets $38M guaranteed, breaking the stalemate. A long time coming and well-deserved. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

The former sixth overall pick has increased his sack production every season he’s been in the league and recorded 9.5 sacks last season despite only playing in 12 games.

One thing about Adams is that he’s not afraid to play hurt. Three games into the season, he picked up a hyperextended elbow, a dislocated ring finger, a dislocated middle finger, and a strained groin.

On the final game of the regular season, he dislocated his shoulder against the 49ers yet still played the following week in a 30-20 Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Adams’ new contract will further cement his value as the defensive leader on the team.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds, team futures, in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.