Ja’Marr Chase “Not Separating” at Training Camp

Chase with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and there are big expectations for his rookie season. He’ll reunite with his former collegiate quarterback Joe Burrow, and those two players combined for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019.
Chase did not return for his junior season in 2020, opting instead to sit out and prepare for the draft. That decision clearly didn’t hurt him during the draft process, but it may make him a bit rusty to start his rookie season. The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reports that Chase “has not shown as much separation as you’d hope” during training camp and that “the contested balls haven’t gone his way much, either.”
With that in mind, it’s possible that Chase is being overdrafted in fantasy leagues. He’s coming off the board as the No. 23 wide receiver, putting his ADP at roughly 61 overall. The Bengals also have two other strong receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd who will compete with Chase for targets.
Chase is currently listed at +1700 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year on FanDuel Sportsbook.
