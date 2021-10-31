Jameis Winston Carted to Locker Room With a Leg Injury

It’s not the ending Jameis Winston hoped for against his former team, as the veteran quarterback had to be carted to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. Winston suffered the injury when he was tackled with an illegal horse-collar tackle at the start of the second quarter.

Winston was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first-overall selection in the 2015 season, spending the first five years of his career with the Bucs before signing with the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2020 season. The former Pro Bowler went 6-for-10 for 56 yards and one touchdown before being forced out of the contest. Winston is questionable to return.

Trevor Siemian came on in relief of Winston, completing 7-of-11 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown on his first three drives. This is Siemian’s first game action since 2019, when he appeared in one game for the New York Jets.

