Jameis Winston Suffers Torn ACL

Winston exited the Saints’ Week 8 contest vs. the Buccaneers with an injury, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Winston suffered a torn ACL. He also injured his MCL, and he will be forced to undergo season-ending surgery.

Trevor Siemian relieved Winston last week, and he ultimately led the team to a victory. However, Taysom Hill is expected to take over as the starter moving forward. He led the team to a 3-1 record as the starting quarterback last season, and he was excellent in two games vs. the Falcons. He racked up 465 passing yards and 132 rushing yards, and he contributed four touchdowns. Hill hasn’t played since suffering a concussion in Week 5, but he has fantasy appeal in this matchup.

The Saints are currently listed as 5.5-point favorites vs. the Falcons in Week 9, and their win over the Bucs last week brought them to 5-2 for the year. They’ve moved to -340 favorites to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.