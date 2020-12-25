James Conner off Injury Report

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is off the injury report, ahead of a Week 16 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Conner has missed time this season with a quad injury. He last played in a Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. In 11 games played this season, Conner has rushed for 663 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the team with 54.96% rushing market share.

Priced at $6,100 on FanDuel, Conner faces a Colts defense who have allowed 17.34 points per game to opposing running backs.

The Steelers are a 1.5-point home underdog against the Colts on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 44.5 total.