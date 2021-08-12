James Conner Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1425930162806403078

Conner was one of four Cardinals’ players to be on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but he has reportedly not tested positive. Rather, he was identified as a close contact and will be forced to quarantine for precautionary reasons.

Conner was acquired by the Cardinals in the offseason to serve as a part of their running back committee. Chase Edmonds is expected to be the lead back, but he isn’t the type of player who needs 20 touches per game to be effective. He has been extremely efficient on a per-touch basis — he’s averaged 5.7 yards per touch each of the past two seasons — so keeping him effective should be a priority for the Cardinals. That should leave plenty of work for Conner as the between-the-tackles grinder.

This shouldn’t have a huge impact on the Cardinals’ regular-season depth chart, but it could create some value for the preseason. The Cardinals will take the field vs. the Cowboys on Friday night, and Conner being out of the lineup leaves them with one less option in the backfield. It’s something to consider in preseason FanDuel DFS contests.