ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Houston Rockets guard James Harden is self-isolating until Friday, December 25, and pending negative COVID-19 tests, should be available to play Saturday against the Portland Trailblazers.

Harden was also fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, after a video surfaced of him maskless at a club earlier in the week.

A game Wednesday between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed, after it was reported several members of the Rockets were sent home, after being identified as a close contact for COVID-19, causing the team to not be able to field the league-required eight players.

Harden is an integral part of the Houston offense, averaging 36 minutes, 34 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, in 68 games played last season.