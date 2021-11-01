James Robinson Avoided Serious Injury

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1455187548511346690

Robinson left Sunday’s matchup vs. the Seahawks after just four carries and one target, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Robinson avoided a serious injury. It’s being reported as a bruised heel, so Robinson is considered day-to-day. He could miss the Jaguars’ Week 9 contest vs. the Bills, but he shouldn’t be sidelined much longer than that.

If Robinson does miss time, Carlos Hyde will take over as the team’s primary running back. He racked up nine carries and eight targets in relief of Robinson last week, resulting in six catches and 72 total yards. Hyde has averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per reception this season, so he would have some appeal if Robinson is sidelined.

The Jaguars are currently listed as 14-point home underdogs vs. the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re still looking for their second win of the season. They’re listed at +900 to finish with the worst record in the league, trailing only the Lions (-130) and Texans (+200)