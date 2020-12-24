James Robinson misses second-straight practice Thursday for Jaguars
December 24George KurtzSportsGrid
James Robinson missed practice Thursday with an ankle injury for the Jaguars. This was the second straight day that Robinson has missed practice, which raises a few red flags, but Robinson himself stated that he wants and expects to play Sunday versus the Bears. Assuming Robinson is able to practice in some fashion Friday, he should be available to play Sunday. Robinson has been a pleasant surprise for both the Jaguars and fantasy owners and will likely set a record for most rushing yards ever by an undrafted rookie in his rookie season.
Robinson could be the main reason that quite a few fantasy teams are in the playoffs this season as he has rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns and also has caught 49 passes for 344 yards and three more scores. You could make an argument that Robinson should be in the running for fantasy MVP. Robinson is likely a must start in fantasy this week as you’re unlikely to have two better starting running backs, and for daily fantasy, his price is $6,800.
