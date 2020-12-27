Mark Long reports Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is officially inactive for Week 16. Robinson was initially listed as questionable and did not practice this week due to an ankle injury.

In Robinson’s absence, expect Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo to share time in the backfield. Robinson is the Jaguars lead back, responsible for 78.95% of the team’s market share of carries. In 14 games this season Robinson has rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ogunbowale is priced at $6,000 and Ozigbo is priced at $5,100 on FanDuel. They will face a Bears defense who have allowed 16.98 points to opposing running backs this season.

The Jaguars are a 8.5-point home underdog against the Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 46.5 total.