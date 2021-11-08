James Wiseman Will Miss At Least Two More Weeks

James Wiseman‘s start to the 2021-22 season will be delayed at least two more weeks, as Anthony Slated confirmed that although the former second-overall selection is doing contact drills, he has yet to scrimmage fully and won’t travel with the Warriors on their upcoming road trip.

Wiseman has only appeared in 39 games, starting 27 of them, since being selected in the 2020 NBA Draft. The center tore his meniscus in April last season and continues to rehabilitate the same injury.

Kevin Looney has started all eight games for the Warriors this season but is only averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 assists in 15.1 minutes per game. Looney will likely revert to a reserve role when Wiseman is cleared to rejoin Warriors.

The Warriors play their next four games at home, including tonight’s contest against the Houston Rockets, before embarking on the four-game road trip that Slater alluded to in his tweet. That means that the earliest that the Warriors are targeting for Wiseman’s return is November 21.

