Jameson Taillon Placed on 10-Day IL

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day IL (retro to 9/7) with a right ankle tendon injury •Selected RHP Sal Romano (#68) to the 28-man roster from Triple-A SWB •Designated OF Jonathan Davis for assignment — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 9, 2021

Reports surfaced Taillon suffered the injury during his last outing, an 8-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 6. He threw 94 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out five batters. In his first season with the Yankees, Taillon has an 8-6 record, with a 4.41 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP, making 27 starts. With a partial tear of an ankle tendon, Taillon risks missing his next start, scheduled for a Sept. 17 meeting with the Cleveland Indians.

The Yankees hold on to the second spot in the American League Wild Card with a 78-61 record, 1.5-games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. Facing the Blue Jays in a series finale Thursday, the Yankees will face Jose Berrios, who makes his 28th start of the season, and seventh as a member of the Blue Jays. Berrios has a 10-7 record, with a 25% K rate and a 1.11 WHIP.

