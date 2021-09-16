Jamison Crowder Activated from COVID-19 IR

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been activated from the COVID-19 IR and is expected to play in a Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Crowder was limited in practice Thursday, also dealing with a groin injury. The six-year wideout played 12 games for the Jets last year, catching 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Jets with a 25% target share, averaging 7.84 yards per target.

Crowder is priced at $5,500 on FanDuel.

Look for Corey Davis to see a decrease in production, with Crowder likely to play Week 2. Davis was targeted seven times in a 14-19 loss to the Carolina Panthers, catching five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

New York faces a New England defense that has allowed the sixth-most points to wide receivers last week with 20.2 points.

The Jets are a 5.5-point home underdog against the Patriots on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 42.5-point total, the lowest on the slate.