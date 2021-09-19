Jamison Crowder Expected to Play vs. Patriots Sunday

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to play in a Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1439501765561434115

Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 reserve ahead of the Jets’ Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers and managed a lingering groin injury. Listed as questionable on the Friday injury report and limited in practice this week, Crowder is expected to go through pregame warmup and, barring an unexpected setback, should return to the Jets’ receiving corps.

The led receiver for the Jets last season, Crowder caught 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns, leading the team with a 25% target share. Crowder is priced at $5,500 on FanDuel.

With Crowder returning to action for Week 2, expect a downgrade in targets for Corey Davis. Davis led the Jets’ receiving corps with a 19% target share, seeing seven targets, catching five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets are a six-point home underdog against the New England Patriots on FanDuel Sportsbook in an AFC East rivalry with a 42.5-point total, the lowest on the slate.