Jamison Crowder Expected to Play Week 1

Crowder is currently considered day-to-day with a groin injury, but the Jets are not concerned about his availability for Week 1. He was the Jets’ clear top receiver last season, but he will face much more competition in 2021-22. The team brought in Corey Davis in free agency, and he was one of Zach Wilson’s favorite targets during the preseason. He was targeted on every route he ran during their first preseason game, and he followed that up with four receptions for 70 yards in their second contest.

Elijah Moore also figures to siphon some targets from Crowder this season. He’s drawn rave reviews during training camp, and he stands out as an enticing upside shot in fantasy football drafts. He’s currently coming off the board as the No. 58 wide receiver, but there’s a chance he turns in a Justin Jefferson-like rookie season.

The Jets will start their season in Carolina, and they’re currently listed as five-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.