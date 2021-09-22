Jamison Crowder Misses Practice Wednesday

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Saleh said the Jets are hoping to work WR Jamison Crowder back in this week. DE John Franklin-Myers (calf) won’t practice today but should be available for the game. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 22, 2021

Last week, Crowder reportedly suffered a setback, dealing with a lingering groin injury that kept him out of a Week 2, 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Yet to play a down in the 2021 season, Crowder was the lead receiver for the Jets last season, responsible for 25% of New York’s target share, catching 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns.

If Crowder cannot play in Week 3 against the Broncos, expect additional targets to Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios. Berrios currently leads the team in target share with a 26% share, seeing 18 targets through two weeks, catching 12 passes for 124 yards. Berrios is priced at $4,900 on FanDuel.

The Jets will face a Denver Broncos defense that ranks 10th in defensive DVOA and is a 10.5-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 41.5-point total, the lowest on the slate.