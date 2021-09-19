Jamison Crower Inactive Sunday vs. Patriots

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is inactive for a Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Crowder, who was inactive for Week 1 after being placed in the COVID-19 protocol, was reportedly dealing with a groin injury and was expected to make his 2021 season debut today. Crowder led the Jets in receiving last season, catching 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns, starting in 12 games. He also led the Jets with a 25% target share.

With Crowder out of the receiving corps for Week 2, expect an uptick in targets for Corey Davis. At $6,400 on FanDuel, Davis led the Jets with seven targets, catching five passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets are a 5.5-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Patriots in a Week 2 AFC East matchup with a 43.5-point total, the lowest on the slate.