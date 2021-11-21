Jared Goff doubtful to play in Week 11 against the Browns

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1462264084901122049

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Jared Goff will likely not play in the Lions’ Week 12 matchup against the Browns. Goff could potentially miss the Lions’ Week 12 game as well. Detroit plays on Thanksgiving against the Bears next week, shortening the time Goff has to rest. Goff’s oblique injury makes way for Tim Boyle to make his first NFL start. The Lions are still looking for their first win this season, so it’ll be interesting to see what would happen at the quarterback position if Boyle can impress. Goff ranks 20th in the NFL with 2,109 passing yards. He’s also recorded eight touchdowns, with six interceptions. Meanwhile, Boyle spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in eight games but never attempting a pass.

