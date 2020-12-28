Jared Goff Insisting on Playing in Week 17 Despite Injured Thumb
December 28Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
Jared Goff’s thumb injury on his throwing hand can best be described as a “fluid situation,” as we like to say in the trade. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported last night that Goff suffered a broken right thumb during the Rams’ loss to the Seahawks yesterday. Rapoport also reported that the thumb was also dislocated and had to be reset back into place. The injury occurred when Goff was attempting to make a pass, but his hand hit a Seahawks player’s helmet on the follow-through in the third quarter. The injury could require surgery and bring and an end to his season.
Yet today, Rapoport reports that Goff is insisting that he will play in the Rams season finale against the Cardinals. Los Angeles still controls their own fate as a win against the Cardinals would put them into the postseason. Los Angeles only scored three points in the second half yesterday and was held scoreless in the third quarter, which was also when Goff picked up the thumb injury.
Goff will undergo further tests on the thumb this week, so this story could have a few more twists before it’s all said and done.
The game is currently off the board at most sportsbooks, including FanDuel.
