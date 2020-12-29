Jared Goff Unlikely to Play Sunday

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is unlikely to play in Sunday’s Week 17 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing surgery for a broken right thumb.

John Wolford is expected to make his first start if Goff is unable to play. There is a chance Goff will resume under center duties if the Rams make the playoffs.

In 15 games this season, Goff has thrown for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Wolford is priced at $6,500 on Fanduel. If listed as the starter, he will face an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 19 points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

The Rams are a 1.5-point home favorite against the Arizona Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.