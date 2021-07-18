Jared McCann Traded to Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a move on Saturday, acquiring forward Jared McCann from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The move comes in advance of the forthcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft, implying that the Kraken could have an agreement in place with the Leafs as to who they will be selecting.

Teams have two options for protecting players. They can either protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie. The Leafs already had some tough decisions to make with how to structure their protection list, so it’s unlikely that they made this trade before the expansion draft unless they were confident that McCann would be sticking with them for the upcoming season.

McCann had a career year in 2021, putting up a career-best .74 points per game with the Penguins. His advanced metrics also peaked during the 2021 shortened season, as McCann had the best Corsi rating of his career at 54.7% and expected goals-for percentage at 54.5%. The importance of solid concrete advanced metrics isn’t lost on the Maple Leafs, and McCann appears to fit their mold.

