Jarrad Davis Sidelined With Ankle Injury

Davis went down with an ankle injury during Saturday’s preseason game vs. the Packers, and he is expected to miss a solid chunk of time. Head coach Robert Salah told reporters that Davis would be out until around the Jets’ Week 6 bye, which leaves the Jets without two of their biggest defensive free agent additions from the offseason. Carl Lawson also suffered an Achilles injury during practice, and he will miss the entire season.
Those are two big blows for the Jets’ defense, but they’re not expected to be that good to begin with. This will be a development year for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who has been impressive during the preseason. He led the Jets to three scores — including two touchdowns — in their second preseason contest, and he completed nine of 11 passes for 128 yards.
The Jets’ regular-season win total over/under is set at just 6.0 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re also listed at +1000 to finish with the worst record in the league.
