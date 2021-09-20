Jarvis Landry Suffers MCL Sprain

https://twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/status/1439982977715421184

Landry went down with a knee injury in Week 2 vs. the Texans, and head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Landry is dealing with an MCL sprain. The injury is expected to sideline him for the next 2-3 weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr. has missed the past two weeks for the Browns while recovering from knee surgery. It would be a big boost to their receiving corps if he’s able to suit up in Week 3, but his status vs. the Bears is currently unknown. Beckham was initially expected to play in Week 1 before being a surprise inactive, but he was ruled out five days before their matchup vs. the Texans.

If Beckham is out once again, it will leave the Browns extremely thin at receiver. Anthony Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Rashad Higgins will likely serve as their top three options, with rookie Demetric Felton also factoring into the equation.

