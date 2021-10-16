Jarvis Landry Won’t Play in Week 6 Against the Cardinals

Things were looking good for Jarvis Landry to play this week against the Arizona Cardinals. It was speculated that the veteran receiver would come off the Cleveland Browns’ injured reserve yesterday and resume practicing. But Mary Kay Cabot confirmed that Landry would not be activated in time for the Browns Week 6 matchup.

Landry has been out with an MCL sprain since injuring his knee against the Houston Texans in Week 2. The Browns have 20 days to designate Landry to come off the injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster. Cleveland has a short runway heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. That could be part of the rationale for not activating Landry to limit his workload coming off the knee injury.

That means that Odell Beckham Jr. remains Baker Mayfield’s primary receiving option against the Cardinals. OBJ has gotten off to a slow start this season, posting a 47.4% catch rate through five games, and has yet to find pay dirt. Beckham Jr.’s slow start could continue against Arizona’s seventh-ranked pass defense. Nevertheless, he carries a $6,000 salary on FanDuel main slates tomorrow.

The Browns are -3.5 favorites against the undefeated Cardinals tomorrow afternoon.