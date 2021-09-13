Jason Peters Sidelined With Quad Injury, Return Questionable

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Peters limped off the field in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. Peters was grabbing his right leg as he left the field before ending up in the Bears medical tent. His return against the Rams is questionable.

The Bears’ offensive line held up against the Rams defense in the opening half of the game. Andy Dalton was sacked once, but David Montgomery rushed for 61 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

Larry Borom came on to replace Peters. Borom is a fifth-round pick out of Missouri and got his first taste of NFL action against one of the most imposing defensive lines.

The Bears scored late to close the gap on the Rams, trailing 13-7 at the half, but the Rams responded by scoring a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half.