Jason Verrett Out for Season After Tearing ACL

Week 1 in the NFL is unforgiving. Intensity is dialed up, teams are playing at full speed for the first time in months, and injuries are unavoidable. Jason Verrett knows that better than most.

Coming into the San Francisco 49ers season opener, the cornerback had played in just 19 games since 2016. Verrett played through a torn ACL and lasted just four games in 2016. A knee injury limited Verrett to one game in 2017, missing the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in training camp, and playing one game in 2019 before landing on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. 2020 was the first time since his 2015 Pro Bowl season that Verrett played more than four games, starting in 13 of the 49ers’ regular-season games.

The first game of 2021 brought another injury for Verrett after he thought to tear his ACL against the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers were already thin in their secondary, signing Josh Norman to a contract a week before the start of the season to offset the loss of Emmanuel Moseley. With Verrett anticipated to miss the rest of the season, the 49ers will likely be in the market for a new cornerback. That could force a reunion with Richard Sherman, whom the 49ers released after the 2020 season.

San Francisco travels to Philadelphia for Week 2 matchup against the Eagles.