Javier Baez heading to the Mets in trade with Cubs

Baez is having a solid season after a terribly disappointing 2020. The 28-year-old is hitting .248 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI, and 48 runs scored in 91 games this year. That line came after hitting .203 with 75 strikeouts in 59 games last season.
Expect the former first-round pick to slide into the shortstop hole while Francisco Lindor battles his way back from a Grade 2 right oblique strain. Lindor is expected to be out until late August, and Baez should move to the hot corner and/or second base upon Francisco’s return. Plus side for fantasy owners is Baez should have 3B and 2B eligibility added once he gets some games under his belt after Lindor assumes his spot at short.
Along with Baez, the Mets will get RHP Trevor Williams from Chicago. Williams has a 5.06 ERA on the year but has pitched well in July.
The Mets are the fourth favorite on the World Series odds board at FanDuel’s Sportsbook. New York sits at +1000 to win it all, +480 to take the NL pennant, and remain heavy favorites at -300 to hold their 3.5 game lead in the East.
