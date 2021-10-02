Javier Baez is out of the starting lineup for the Mets on Saturday

Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for the Mets on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. The Mets are just playing out the string versus the Braves tonight. Baez has been a little cold of late, going 0-8 with three strikeouts in his last two games. Luis Guillorme will take his place on the field as he will play second base.

After the season, Baez will be a free agent and part of a vast crop of shortstops on the market as Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, and Trevor Story will highlight a star-studded group. Baez mainly played second base for the Mets, and his ability to play both middle infield positions should only increase his value on the market.

The Mets will start Carlos Carrasco in this game. The Braves will just use this game as a tune-up for the playoffs and are starting Jesse Chavez. The Mets are -192 (+1.5) on the run line, +100 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and the under (+106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.