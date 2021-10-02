Javier Baez is out of the starting lineup for the Mets on Saturday
October 2George KurtzSportsGrid
Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for the Mets on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. The Mets are just playing out the string versus the Braves tonight. Baez has been a little cold of late, going 0-8 with three strikeouts in his last two games. Luis Guillorme will take his place on the field as he will play second base.
After the season, Baez will be a free agent and part of a vast crop of shortstops on the market as Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, and Trevor Story will highlight a star-studded group. Baez mainly played second base for the Mets, and his ability to play both middle infield positions should only increase his value on the market.
The Mets will start Carlos Carrasco in this game. The Braves will just use this game as a tune-up for the playoffs and are starting Jesse Chavez. The Mets are -192 (+1.5) on the run line, +100 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and the under (+106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.