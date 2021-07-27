Javier Baez Scratched from Cubs Lineup Tuesday

Baez last played in the Cubs’ July 25, 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 0-for-4. He pinch-hit in Monday’s 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds, hitting the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. A regular fixture in the Cubs’ lineup, Baez has appeared in 90 games, slashing .245/.289/.483 with 22 home runs. His 22 home runs tie him with Max Muncy, Eduardo Escobar, Adolis Garcia, Jared Walsh, Rhys Hoskins, Adam Duvall, and Pete Alonso.
With Baez out of the lineup for a second straight game, trade rumors may circulate ahead of Friday’s deadline.
Nico Hoener will take over shortstop duties for Game 2 against the Reds. Priced at $2,200 on FanDuel, Hoener has appeared in 37 games this season, going 2-for-5 in Monday’s win. He is batting .305 with a .379 OBP this season.
The Cubs will face Vladimir Gutierrez, who makes his 11th start of the season. The rookie had a 4.97 ERA with a 15.5% K rate.
Chicago is a -172 home Moneyline favorite against the Reds on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10.5 total.
