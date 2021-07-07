Javier Baez Scratched Wednesday Against Phillies

Baez is dealing with a thumb injury, last playing in a 15-10 loss to the Phillies Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 with two home runs. Baez has appeared in 77 games this season, slashing .282/.496/.328 with 21 home runs, a regular fixture in the Cubs’ lineup. His 21 home runs are the 10th highest in the majors, joining Adolis Garcia, Joey Gallo, Rafael Devers and Marcus Semien.
Sergio Alcantara will take over shortstop duties for Baez Wednesday, batting eighth. Alcantara, priced at 2,100 on FanDuel, has appeared in 31 games, hitting .183 with a .280 OBP and two home runs.
The Cubs will look to avoid the sweep, facing Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Wheeler will make his 17th start of the season, posting a 6-4 record with a 2.05 ERA and a 31.3% K rate.
Chicago is a +120 home Moneyline underdog against the Phillies on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-run total.
