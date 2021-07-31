Javier Baez Will Make His Mets Debut on Saturday

The rich got richer at the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Mets were no exception. The Mets made a big splash by acquiring shortstop Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs. Baez is set to make his Mets’ debut on Saturday night against the Cincinnati Reds.
The reigning Gold Glove winner has rebounded offensively after a down year in 2020. Baez is slugging .484 with 22 round-trippers and 65 runs batted in, but leads the NL in strikeouts. The Mets are batting Baez in the cleanup spot, which could be a fruitful proposition against left-hander Wade Miley tonight. Baez’s slugging percentage jumps to .603 against southpaws this season. Rostering him on FanDuel slates costs only $3,400, making Baez a must-play on DFS rosters.
New York has been without regular shortstop Francisco Lindor for the last two weeks while he resolves a strained right oblique. When he returns, the Mets will have a nearly unbeatable infield featuring four former or current all-stars.
The Mets are modest -130 home chalk against Miley and the Reds tonight in Queens.
