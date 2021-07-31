Javier Baez Will Make His Mets Debut on Saturday

The rich got richer at the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Mets were no exception. The Mets made a big splash by acquiring shortstop Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs. Baez is set to make his Mets’ debut on Saturday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1421591514220728327

The reigning Gold Glove winner has rebounded offensively after a down year in 2020. Baez is slugging .484 with 22 round-trippers and 65 runs batted in, but leads the NL in strikeouts. The Mets are batting Baez in the cleanup spot, which could be a fruitful proposition against left-hander Wade Miley tonight. Baez’s slugging percentage jumps to .603 against southpaws this season. Rostering him on FanDuel slates costs only $3,400, making Baez a must-play on DFS rosters.

New York has been without regular shortstop Francisco Lindor for the last two weeks while he resolves a strained right oblique. When he returns, the Mets will have a nearly unbeatable infield featuring four former or current all-stars.

The Mets are modest -130 home chalk against Miley and the Reds tonight in Queens.