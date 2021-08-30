Javonte Williams Not Dealing With an Injury

Williams was held out of the Broncos’ final preseason game, but head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that he’s not dealing with an injury. The team reportedly felt like they’d seen enough from Williams during the preseason and opted instead to get Melvin Gordon some first-team snaps. Gordon missed part of the offseason workouts and training camp, but he finished with five carries for 35 yards and added one reception for four yards in Saturday’s contest.
Williams and Gordon appear poised to split the rushing workload for the Broncos to start the season. Gordon racked up 1,144 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns while splitting the work with Phillip Lindsay last season, while Williams was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was excellent at North Carolina, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in three seasons. Williams has more upside in this backfield, but Gordon could be the better value in fantasy drafts. He’s coming off the board later than Williams, even though he’s technically atop the depth chart to start the year.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.