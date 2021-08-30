Javonte Williams Not Dealing With an Injury

Williams was held out of the Broncos’ final preseason game, but head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that he’s not dealing with an injury. The team reportedly felt like they’d seen enough from Williams during the preseason and opted instead to get Melvin Gordon some first-team snaps. Gordon missed part of the offseason workouts and training camp, but he finished with five carries for 35 yards and added one reception for four yards in Saturday’s contest.

Williams and Gordon appear poised to split the rushing workload for the Broncos to start the season. Gordon racked up 1,144 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns while splitting the work with Phillip Lindsay last season, while Williams was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was excellent at North Carolina, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in three seasons. Williams has more upside in this backfield, but Gordon could be the better value in fantasy drafts. He’s coming off the board later than Williams, even though he’s technically atop the depth chart to start the year.

