Javy Baez in the starting lineup for the Cubs

Javy Baez was a late addition to the lineup Friday for the Cubs, BaseballPress.com reports. Baez was originally a scratch due to a thumb injury but apparently, the work he did in the batting cage before the game proved to himself and the team that he could play.

Baez left the game early Wednesday due to the injury and didn’t play Thursday. Depending on what statistics you choose to look at, Baez is having a solid season. Sure, he is only batting .234 with an OBP of .282, but he does have 21 HRs and 56 RBI, so he has been productive.

The bigger question for Baez and the Cubs will be whether or not he remains with the team after the trade deadline on July 30. The Cubs had let it be known before the season that Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras, and Baez were available. Now that the team has pretty much played themselves out of contention, that hasn’t changed.

