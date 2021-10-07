Jayce Tingler Fired as Padres Manager

The San Diego Padres announce manager Jayce Tingler has been relieved of his duties.

Tingler led the Padres to a disappointing 79-83 record, good for third in the National League West, missing the playoffs. As a manager, Tingler posted a 116-106 record in seasons with the Padres. Tingler took over during the 2020 season and was second in National League Manager of the Year voting during the 2020 season with the Padres.

San Deigo averaged a .242 batting average, which was good for 14th in the majors, ranked 10th in OBP (.321) and had the fifth-lowest strikeout rate of 21%. The team was headlined by superstars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit .278 and .283, respectively.

San Diego’s rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card game Wednesday Night, with ace Max Scherzer taking the mound.

Los Angeles is a +420 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the winner of Wednesday’s matchup facing the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series.