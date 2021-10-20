Jaylen Brown (health protocols) Will Start Wednesday

https://twitter.com/ChrisForsberg_/status/1450853138982969359

The Celtics will open their season Wednesday night vs. the Knicks, and they will have Brown in the lineup. He was initially listed as questionable after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, but he has cleared protocols and will be available to start. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, and Robert Williams have been announced as the other members of the starting five.

Brown is coming off the best season of his career in 2020-21. He averaged 24.7 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, and he also shot a career-best 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range. The Celtics ultimately had a disappointing year, but Brown and Tatum give this team plenty of promise heading into the new season.

The only regular who will not suit up on Wednesday is Al Horford. He also tested positive for COVID-19, and Robert Williams should see a boost in playing time in his absence. That makes him an appealing option on FanDuel.

The Celtics are currently listed as 1.5-point road underdogs vs. the Knicks on FanDuel Sportsbook.