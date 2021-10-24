Jaylen Brown Will Sit vs. Rockets on Sunday, Dennis Shroder To Start

It’s not the start to the season the Boston Celtics were hoping for. The Celts are 0-2, dropping a 138-134 overtime decision to the New York Knicks in their season-opener and getting obliterated 115-83 by the Toronto Raptors in their home-opener. They head out to take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday as -5.5 favorites, but they’ll take to the court without their leading scorer.

Tim Bontemps confirmed that the Celtics are taking the cautious approach with Jaylen Brown and holding him out with a knee injury on Sunday. Brown’s knee soreness started in the double-overtime loss against the Knicks, and the Celtics aren’t taking any chances early in the season. Dennis Schroder is starting in his place.

https://twitter.com/TimBontemps/status/1452388399059439620

Brown averages 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through the team’s opening two games. Shroder has appeared in both games this season, averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 27.5 minutes of action. FanDuel has Schroder’s salary listed at $5,700 on the Sunday main slate.