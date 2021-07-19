Jazz Chisholm and Garrett Cooper to be Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/ethanbudowsky/status/1417218421146726402

The Marlins are going to be without two of their best players for at least the next 10 days. Cooper is expected to be placed on the 10-day IL with an elbow injury, while Chisholm will be sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Chisholm suffered his injury while diving in the field, and he had to be removed from Sunday’s game vs. the Phillies. Cooper also exited Sunday’s game after a collision while playing first base.

Chisholm got off to a torrid start this season, and while he’s cooled off a bit, he’s still been excellent in his first full MLB season. He’s posted a 109 wRC+ with 11 homers and 11 stolen bases. He’s still just 23 years old, and he’s a big part of the Marlins’ future.

Cooper has been arguably their best hitter all season. He’s posted a 137 wRC+, which is the top mark on the team.

The Marlins have struggled this season, and things don’t figure to get much better for them without Cooper and Chisholm. Their odds to win the NL East have dropped to just +4000 on FanDuel Sportsbook.