Jazz Chisholm Lands on COVID-19 IL

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been placed on the 10-day IL.

https://twitter.com/BallyMarlins/status/1422694016882286594

Reports surfaced Chisholm was experiencing symptoms before the start of their matchup against the New York Mets.

It's a COVID-19 related IL move. According to a source, Jazz was exhibiting symptoms just prior to game. #Marlins https://t.co/E9n5k35nyR — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) August 3, 2021

Chisholm last played in a 6-3 win over the Mets Monday night, going 2-for-4, driving in one run. Chisholm has spent time mostly at second base in 75 games this season, slashing .254/.317/.430 with 11 home runs.

Isan Diaz took over second base duties in place of Chisholm for Tuesday’s matchup. Priced at $2,300 on FanDuel, Diaz has appeared in 50 games this season, batting .175 with a .303 OBP and two home runs. A utility infielder, Diaz has split time at second and third base.

The Marlins will look to build momentum with a series win over the Mets. With a 45-61 record, the team is last in the National League East, 10.5-games behind the Mets, who lead the division.

Miami is +50000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.